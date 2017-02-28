You probably don't have as many TVs as you used to

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the past six years, the average number of TVs used by US homes has moved closer to two per house than three. Plus, the percentage of homes with no TVs at all has increased.

The US Energy Information Administration released summary tables from their 2015 Residential Energy Consumption Survey. Conducted in person, online, and via mail-in responses, the survey used a sample size of more than 5,600 homes. The results show the average number of televisions in residential households has decreased from 2.6 to 2.3. The percent of houses without a TV is up to 2.6% from 1.3% in 2009.

The US EIA concludes this dip is largely due to the increased popularity of using phones, tablets, and computers as a means of entertainment for younger generations.

So -- it's not like we're turning off the TV and going outside en masse. We're simply turning to smaller screens.