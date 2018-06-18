Can't wait to see Wonder Woman 1984? You might want to head to Washington.
The movie has begun shooting scenes in very public areas of DC, and several locals who have been lucky enough to be near the film's set have been tweeting out early looks at Diana Prince's 80s adventure.
Spoiler warning: The below tweets contain mild potential spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. If you want to stay clear, click away and maybe avoid visiting this city for a bit.
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins already provided first looks at the sequel, which shows Diana Prince's new curly hair and the apparent return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) decades after his presumed death in the first film. It looks like those reveals served to get ahead of their shoots, which have been taking place nearby several DC landmarks.
This video tweeted out shows a ravaged street in between the Navy memorial and the Archives, possibly during a riot or protest.
And a closer look at the presumed protest:
And it also looks like Gadot is going to be sprinting down the DC streets at some point of the film.
Fans have also been sending street closure alerts where the movie is shooting.
And the metamorphosis of this Georgetown building into a 1984 landmark:
Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to hit movie theaters on November 1, 2019.
Discuss: You might see Wonder Woman 1984 shooting in Washington
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.