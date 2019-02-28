You might see fewer counterfeits on Amazon

Holger Hollemann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Amazon is trying to clean up its site by streamlining its anticounterfeiting process.

The e-commerce giant is giving brands more responsibility for spotting fakes by letting them highlight listings for removal through its new Project Zero program, it said in a release Thursday.

As the name implies, Project Zero is an initiative designed to clear Amazon of counterfeits through a mix of its own automated protections and other companies' vigilance.

Up to now, the slow reporting process required brands to highlight alleged fake items and Amazon would investigate. The new system gives brands more direct control over handling such items, and feeds data to its automated systems so it's more likely spot them in future.

It's also adding a serial code service that creates a unique designation for each product unit, so Amazon can scan them to double check their authenticity as they pass through its warehouses.

"Our aim is that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping on Amazon," Dharmesh Mehta, the company's vice president of world-wide customer trust and partner support, said in an emailed statement.

"Project Zero builds on our long-standing work and investments in this area. It allows brands to work with us to leverage our combined strengths to move quickly and at scale to drive counterfeits to zero"

Right now, Project Zero is invite-only -- a bit like Target's marketplace expansion -- but it's "working to add more brands quickly."

The program's name is oddly similar to "Shipment Zero," which was announced last week with the aim of cutting the carbon footprint created by its shipments in half by 2030.