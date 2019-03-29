You may soon be able to rewind, fast forward through Instagram videos

Your video-watching experience on Instagram might soon get a whole lot better.
The social network is testing a feature that would let you rewind or fast forward through videos, according to tipster Jane Manchun Wong.
Wong tweeted about the feature Wednesday, along with a GIF showing a white "seek bar" at the top of a video. Sliding your finger along the seek, or progress bar lets you move forward or backward through a video.
Currently, users have to rewatch an entire video on their feed (or in Stories) if they want to see something again. IGTV, a standalone app for videos from creators, on the other hand, lets users rewind and fast forward through content.
Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment.
