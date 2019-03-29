You may soon be able to rewind, fast forward through Instagram videos

Carl Court / Getty Images

Your video-watching experience on Instagram might soon get a whole lot better.

The social network is testing a feature that would let you rewind or fast forward through videos, according to tipster Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong tweeted about the feature Wednesday, along with a GIF showing a white "seek bar" at the top of a video. Sliding your finger along the seek, or progress bar lets you move forward or backward through a video.

Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019

Currently, users have to rewatch an entire video on their feed (or in Stories) if they want to see something again. IGTV, a standalone app for videos from creators, on the other hand, lets users rewind and fast forward through content.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation and comment.