You have another chance at PS5 or Xbox Series X/S preorders today -- but there's a catch

Microsoft

If you were bitterly disappointed by the near-instantaneous sellout of all the next-gen consoles last month, you're not alone. Sony took a lot of flak for a botched rollout of the PS5, and though Microsoft had a few extra days to avoid making the same mistakes, the Xbox Series X and Series S also sold out in the blink of an eye. If you don't want to take your chances on release day (Nov. 12 for PS5 and Nov. 10 for Xbox), you've got one more opportunity to preorder. Today, Oct. 13, Antonline will be taking preorders for all three consoles at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET).

There's just one catch: You won't be able to preorder just the console. Antonline is only offering bundles, and that's jacking up the price substantially. The PS5 is available at most retailers for $400, for example, whereas the Antonline bundles range from $660 to $780. Yes, you're getting extra goodies along with the console, but you'll need to decide if it's worth the cost to get on the preorder train. (Personally, we'd skip it -- but you're not going to listen to us, are you?)

Check out the details below.

Microsoft Antonline is offering two Xbox bundles starting on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) -- one for the Xbox Series X ($700) and one for the Xbox Series S ($410). You can find both of these bundles on Antonline's Xbox preorder landing page, or browse them here. There might be additional bundles on the landing page later today -- these are the ones we know about right now: Xbox Series X 1TB SSD console, Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership: $700

Xbox Series S 512GB SSD console, Xbox Wireless Controller, Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership: $410

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full comparison

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.