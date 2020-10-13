CNET también está disponible en español.

You have another chance at PS5 or Xbox Series X/S preorders today -- but there's a catch

Retailer Antonline is touting inventory for both consoles, but it appears to only be offering them in expensive bundles.

xbox-back-to-back
Microsoft

If you were bitterly disappointed by the near-instantaneous sellout of all the next-gen consoles last month, you're not alone. Sony took a lot of flak for a botched rollout of the PS5, and though Microsoft had a few extra days to avoid making the same mistakes, the Xbox Series X and Series S also sold out in the blink of an eye. If you don't want to take your chances on release day (Nov. 12 for PS5 and Nov. 10 for Xbox), you've got one more opportunity to preorder. Today, Oct. 13, Antonline will be taking preorders for all three consoles at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET).

There's just one catch: You won't be able to preorder just the console. Antonline is only offering bundles, and that's jacking up the price substantially. The PS5 is available at most retailers for $400, for example, whereas the Antonline bundles range from $660 to $780. Yes, you're getting extra goodies along with the console, but you'll need to decide if it's worth the cost to get on the preorder train. (Personally, we'd skip it -- but you're not going to listen to us, are you?)

Check out the details below.

PlayStation 5 bundles
Sony/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Antonline is offering a number of PS5 bundles starting on Oct 13 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), ranging in price from $660 to $780. You can find all the bundles on Antonline's PS5 preorder landing page, or browse them here. There might be additional bundles on the landing page later today -- these are the ones we know about right now:

Xbox Series X/S bundles
Microsoft

Antonline is offering two Xbox bundles starting on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) -- one for the Xbox Series X ($700) and one for the Xbox Series S ($410). You can find both of these bundles on Antonline's Xbox preorder landing page, or browse them here. There might be additional bundles on the landing page later today -- these are the ones we know about right now:

