In dream job news, Yonkers Honda has announced a competition where it'll pay the lucky winner $900 to binge watch the entire Fast & Furious franchise. To celebrate the release of F9 on May 22, the company will pay $100 per Fast Saga film watched and reviewed -- so that's the first eight movies, plus the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff. If you win, you'll have to fill out a worksheet per movie analyzing each film, and then submit a tweet-length review of the new movie.
"You'll also be asked to chronicle your binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter," the Yonkers Honda page says. All movies and worksheets have to be completed by May 25.
As well as the $900 cash prize, the winner will get a box set of the first eight movies and a copy of Hobbs & Shaw; a prize pack filled with movie snacks and energy drinks; and a $50 gift card to see Fast & Furious 9 in theaters when it launches.
To apply, you need to be aged 18 and up and a US citizen or permanent resident, as well as have a "fun and engaging writing style," active Facebook and Twitter accounts, a love of cars and movies and "strong attention to detail."
All you have to do is fill out the application online by 3:00 p.m. ET on May 6, detailing why you'd be perfect for the job. The winner will be chosen by May 8.
Discuss: You could get paid to binge-watch every Fast & Furious movie
