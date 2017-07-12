You could be going back to school with free headphones, thanks to Apple

Sarah Tew/CNET

You may be not thinking about going back to school yet, but Apple is.

Apple's back-to-school promotion is back, and this year the company is offering education discount pricing and free giveaways to college students and their parents, as well as faculty and staff of K-12 institutions.

Eligible customers will be offered one free pair of either Beats Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX or Powerbeats3 Wireless when they buy any MacBook, Macbook Pro, Macbook Air, iMac, or Mac Pro.

The promotion is for iPads lovers, too: The purchase of either the 10.5- or 12.9-inch iPad Pro will get you a free BeatsX wireless headphones, or you can opt for $150 off the Beats Powerbeats3 or the Solo3 wireless headphones.

Apple's limited-time education pricing also means that those who qualify (and verify their enrollment) will get a discount on eligible Mac products -- online, in-store and at Apple-authorized campus stores.

The promotion runs from now until September 25 for eligible customers in the United States, Canada, Singapore and Mexico.