You can win* Batman, The Joker and Harley Quinn collectibles for Halloween

Can you tell me a bit about your background?



I'm Native American and grew up on a reservation here in California.





How do you come up with your design concepts?



All design concepts for my line of DC Artists Alley figures is a team effort between myself, art director, sculptor, painter, etc. I am fortunate to be a part of this amazing team and collaboration, which brought this project and line to life.





How many steps go into designing something like a vinyl figure?

It's definitely a process and starts with an idea or character. Then I have to explore with rough sketches what that character is saying without saying it; their body has to tell the story or the interaction with the other character. With The Joker and Batman figures, I tried to create an interaction between their poses and expressions that played off each other. You can really see it when they are displayed together. I'm really proud how the entire lines came out.





What artists or styles of art have influenced your work?

My main influence stems from artists like Jack Kirby, Will Eisner, Milt Kahl, Chuck Jones, Tex Avery or more modern cartoonists like Bruce Timm and Darwyn Cooke. What made these artists stand out for me was not just their creations or what they did in their career, for me it is what made them them. They all had something that was unique, not like anyone else. I really pride myself on making sure that what I put into what I do, and this line of characters, is me and not mistaken for anyone or anything else. I'm extremely proud of that.





What would you say is your biggest artistic inspiration?

I find my biggest influence looking back, seeing and learning from what had me picking up a pencil and paper to begin with: American cartoons. I grew up watching Looney Tunes by Chuck Jones and Tex Avery. Loving the art and designs from Milt Kahl. Seeing the fun and dynamic art of Jack Kirby and Will Eisner.

Favorite DC film?



I'd have to say growing up with Christopher Reeve's "Superman: The Movie." I love that film and will always see that version of Superman as the one every version should strive to be.





Favorite DC hero?

I have two. The first is Superman. What I love about him is what I think most people forget: He's a man in a world made of paper and he is able to control and resist himself and most importantly with a smile. He's who we should all strive to be. The second is The Demon -- Jason Blood, "The Demon Etrigan" -- Jack Kirby's creation from a retelling of Arthurian folklore, amazing and he speaks in rhyme.





Favorite DC villain?



I would have to put The Joker at the top. Definitely an unsettling character that gives you the best frame of reference of what a villain is.





Do you have any advice for aspiring artists?



I think the best advice is to stay true to you, don't try to be me or him or her. Find all that makes you you… and then give 'em hell.

