You can win a 65-inch 4K TV*

Sarah Tew/CNET

We are saying goodbye to 2019 by giving away a 65-inch TCL 6-series! This TV won our Editors' Choice this past October for having "excellent image quality, an affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts." The 6-series also features 4K UHD picture with QLED color technology, and Dolby Vision HDR. You can check our full review below so you can become familiar with all the bells and whistles of the 6-series.

To enter this giveaway, make sure you read the official rules, accept the terms and conditions and fill out the form below. You also have the option of completing additional actions like watching our video of the absolute best noise-canceling headphones of the year or following us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

If you're having trouble viewing the form in your mobile device please click here.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Simply the best TV for the...

Remember to check your email around Jan. 2 -- we'll be reaching out to potential winners then (don't forget to check your junk mail).

Thank you so much to everyone who has been supporting our CNET giveaways all year round! Feel free to head to our comment section to let us know which one was your favorite giveaway this year and what other prizes you would like to see in 2020. Happy holidays and good luck!