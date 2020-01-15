You can watch the first spacewalk of 2020 now

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch went outside the International Space Station on Wednesday for the first of their two scheduled January spacewalks, and you can follow along in the embedded livestream. The pair went on the historic first all-female spacewalk last October.

Meir and Koch are replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries with "newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries" as they upgrade ISS power systems on the Port-6 truss structure. Wednesday's spacewalk kicked off around 3:50 a.m. PT and was scheduled to last six-and-a-half hours.

NASA

Their next spacewalk is set for Jan. 20 -- a sign that all-female spacewalks are becoming more common -- when they'll replace more batteries. On Jan. 25, NASA's Andrew Morgan and ESA's Luca Parmitano will go out again to work on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer -- an instrument that sifts through cosmic ray particles.

First published at 5:36 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:55 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.