You can try out Mario Kart Tour's multiplayer for free soon

Érika García / CNET

Multiplayer is at the heart of Mario Kart's appeal, but Nintendo locked that element of Mario Kart Tour -- the series' first mobile entry -- behind its pricey Gold Pass subscription in its initial beta test in December. Thankfully, you won't have to spend any money to fling shells at your friends in the upcoming second beta test, the company revealed in a tweet Tuesday.

"A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers," it wrote. "Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines!"

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020

The free-to-start Mario Kart Tour hit iOS and Android devices last September, but required a $4.99 a month (the same price as Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass) Gold Pass to access the super speedy 200cc mode, extra in-game rewards for racing and exclusive bonus goals. It was downloaded 129.3 million times in its first month.

The racer's courses rotate every two weeks -- the current Ice Tour includes the classic Frappe Snowland course from Mario Kart 64.

First published at 4:23 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:55 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.