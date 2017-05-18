You can soon watch YouTube videos together in VR

James Martin/CNET

YouTube is trying to make its virtual reality app more social.

Google's video site announced Thursday at its I/O developer conference that people will be able to watch VR videos together while in its VR app.

While you're in there, you and a small group of friends can sync up videos to watch together simultaneously and talk to each other about what's going on.

At the bottom of the screen, you'll see which of your friends is in the "room," along with a cartoonish avatar for each of them. One of the first demos YouTube showed off was a video from the band Gorillaz.

Silicon Valley giants have been enamored with virtual reality, but they're trying to flip the script on the stereotype that VR is isolating. Last month, Facebook announced a social platform for its Oculus headset, called Facebook Spaces. In that app, you'll be able to gather with other friends' avatars in a VR world to do things like watch videos or draw.

YouTube's new feature will be available "later this year."