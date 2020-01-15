Disney

Want to sip some soup with Baby Yoda? Chase a frog or two? Your chance is coming. The cute little Star Wars star of the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian was slow to come to store shelves, but now there's a whole herd of products, from shirts to phone cases. Build-A-Bear Workshop, the stuffed-toy chain that lets shoppers put together their own plush characters, announced Tuesday that Baby Yoda is coming to its stores.

"We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda," Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said, according to CNET sister site ComicBook.com.

Build a Bear Baby Yoda will be coming in the next few months



Via business insider #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/gJHnVmOCR7 — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) January 14, 2020

According to Business Insider, the Baby Yoda plush will come to Build-A-Bear Workshop sometime in the next few months. The example displayed shows the still-unknown species -- whose real name is yet to be revealed -- wearing his familiar brown robe. Price information and an exact release date weren't given, and representatives for Build-A-Bear Workshop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mandalorian will return to Disney Plus for its second season in the fall.