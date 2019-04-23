You can return Amazon purchases to any Kohl's store in the US soon

SOPA Images/Getty images

Returning your Amazon deliveries just got a bit easier. You can return packages for free at your local Kohl's store starting in July. The stores will accept "eligible Amazon items," without a box or label, regardless of the reason, and ship them to Amazon for free, according to a release Tuesday.

The program is expanding to all Kohl's stores in the US after operating in 100 stores previously. Amazon and Kohl's have worked together on the return program since 2017.

"We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl's to all of our stores across the country," Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer, said in the release. "Amazon and Kohl's have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl's strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon's reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl's is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers."

Additionally, Amazon launched its Key program on Tuesday Key allows Amazon to deliver packages inside of people's homes.

Amazon wasn't immediately available for additional comment.

Originally published April 23 8.52 a.m. PT.

Update, at 9.00 a.m. PT: Added more details.

