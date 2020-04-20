You can rent a farm animal to spice up your next Zoom call

Peace N Peas/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Video conferencing with apps like Zoom have become the main way many people are staying connected amidst the coronavirus pandemic. People have found ways to make business meetings and calls to family and friends on the platform and other video chat apps more interesting, adding zany backgrounds and beauty filters. One more Zoom trend is starting to emerge: Adding a farm animal to your call.

Peace N Peas Farm in North Carolina is letting Mambo, a mini donkey, dial into Zoom conference calls for 10 minutes at a rate of $50. Customers can also rent Eddie the horse, ducks and chickens. To book an animal for your next business meeting or happy hour, you need only find a date on the site's calendar. If it's open, you can book Mambo or another barnyard guest with a credit card or PayPal.

In addition to Peace N Peas Farm, Sweet Farm in Silicon Valley has a program called Goat 2 Meeting where you can pay $100 to have llamas, goats or other farm animals make a cameo in your next meeting.

If you use Zoom, it's important to take into consideration the security issues that have come to light since its rapid rise in popularity during the pandemic. Privacy experts have expressed concerns over the video-conferencing software's privacy risks and vulnerabilities, as well as zoombombing (where uninvited attendees break into and disrupt meetings). The New York City Department of Education recently told teachers to stop using Zoom in favor of Microsoft Teams while security threats are addressed by the company.

Peace N Peas didn't immediately respond to request for comment.