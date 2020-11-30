You can preorder a $100 replica Pokeball now

Pokemon fans can now preorder an iconic collectible -- an electronic die cast replica of a Trainer's Pokeball. Shipping starts on Pokemon Day, Feb. 27, 2021. The red Pokeball is special because it's the most iconic model and usually the first tool a Trainer gets on their journey in the Pokemon universe. According to The Wand Company, this is the first in a new range of officially licensed Pokeballs.

The Pokeball is available for preorder from select retailers in the US, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand while supplies last.

The Pokeball's button glows when it senses motion, changes color when pressed and can start a Pokemon-catching illumination sequence. It comes with a presentation display case, a steel display ring and batteries. In addition, each collectible is numbered with an authentication hologram.

The Wand Company noted that the Pokeball doesn't open and shouldn't be thrown.

Check out this video about the special collector's Pokeball: