You can preorder Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 right now

Want a preview of what life will be like for your grandkids? Cyberpunk 2077 is a documentary about life in Night City, California, that you experience as a first-person shooter crossed with an RPG, and it's perhaps the single most anticipated game of the year. Based on a tabletop game currently being produced by CD Projekt (the same folks who created The Witcher series), it promises a vast, living, interactive world with an enormous array of choices and interactivity. After many months of hype, you can finally preorder .

The price is the same for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though the regular price of the PC version is $60, so the preorder saves you about $10.







Slapping a credit card down right now nets you more than just the core game. You also get the game soundtrack, a digital booklet featuring a selection of art from the game, a Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and various wallpapers for desktop and mobile. You also get some physical goodies in the box: a separate soundtrack CD, a world compendium detailing the game's setting and lore, postcards from Night City, a detailed map of Night City and stickers.

And I should point out that over at Best Buy, you can preorder -- but to make it worth your while, you get a SteelBook case included, which is a $20 value.

Want to learn more? Check out GameSpot's hands-on preview of Cyberpunk 2077. The game is slated for a Nov. 19 release.

