You can play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free this weekend

Morgan Little / CNET

If you're stuck in the house due to the coronavirus outbreak this week, Ubisoft has a nice gaming option for you. Its 2018 action-RPG Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be playable for free from Thursday, March 19 to Sunday, March 22 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

You'll have access to the whole base game (which lasts around 40 hours), but not extra downloadable content chapters Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis. Any progress you make will carry over to the full game, if you decide to buy it after the free period expires.

Ubisoft

Anyone who plays this weekend will also unlock the Roman Set, which is basically the outfit Ezio wore in Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, for your character to wear.

If you're playing on PS4, Ubisoft noted that trophies will be disabled during the free weekend.