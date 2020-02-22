There's nothing quite like owning your favorite movies so you can watch them anytime you like. Just the other day, I mentioned you can get the entire Back to the Future trilogy for just $17 on Amazon, which is barely more expensive than renting each of the movies once. Well, I've got more movie goodness for you. VUDU is running a weekend flash sale and offering a, shall we say, eclectic collection of movies for $5 each. These aren't rental prices -- you can get the highest resolution version of each film for $5.
You can choose from among 15 movies, including:
- Pacific Rim
- The Accountant
- San Andreas
- Space Jam
- Point Break (yes, the virtually flawless original)
- Sherlock Holmes
- The Book of Eli
- Sully
… and a handful of others. Check out the Flash Sale page for the whole list. I probably don't even need to tell you that this is a great price, since the standard 4K UHD purchase price at Amazon is $15 for most of these titles.
Since this is a weekend flash sale, don't expect these deals to last beyond, you know, the weekend. Personally, I know what I'll be watching tonight, and it rhymes with Pacific Rim.
Discuss: You can own Pacific Rim or 14 other movies in 4K UHD for just $5 each
