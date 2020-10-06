CNET también está disponible en español.

You can now watch Netflix on your Facebook Portal TV

Facebook adds Netflix, Zoom and other new features to its smart webcam.

facbook-portal-tv-0172

Catch the latest season of Schitt's Creek on the Portal TV.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Facebook on Tuesday announced a long-awaited addition to the Portal TV: Netflix. The $149 Portal TV, a webcam that turns your TV into a smart display, already works with Amazon Prime, Showtime and Sling TV. All you need is a Netflix subscription, the Netflix Portal TV app and your Netflix login info to start watching, Facebook said in a blog post

The social media giant is also updating its Portal TV remote with "one-touch buttons" for Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services. The new remote will ship with Portal TVs purchased from Oct. 6.

All of Facebook's Portal devices bring video calling, voice control and other features into your home. While sales of Portal products have increased since the pandemic hit, Facebook has also been in the news for privacy concerns, ranging from the Cambridge Analytica scandal to reports of misuse of user data and more

Other Portal updates announced Tuesday include Zoom call support on the Portal Mini, Portal and Portal Plus smart displays, new Story Time stories that use AR effects to turn the storyteller into a story character and "Hey, Portal" voice control in Spanish. 

