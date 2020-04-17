You can now use Apple Music on the web

Apple

In time for Saturday's One World global coronavirus concert, Apple took the beta label off the web version of its Apple Music service. Spotted earlier by MacRumors, the online version of Apple Music launched as a public beta in the fall of last year and works with all popular browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge and of course Safari.

The free version of Apple Music lets you listen to Beats 1 Radio and songs in your own music library. For $9.99 a month after a free three-month trial, you an stream any song in Apple's music catalog, listen to music offline and tune into additional radio stations.

The livestream of One World: Together at Home concert will feature Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish and dozens of other performers and kicks off 11 a.m. PT Saturday, April 18. Apple users can tune in between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. PT Saturday through Apple Music, Apple TV and Beats 1 radio. You can also watch on a variety of streaming services, include YouTube and Twitch.