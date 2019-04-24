You can now use Alexa to call live Audible customer support

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Need a new audiobook recommendation? Just ask Alexa.

Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook company, on Wednesday launched a new feature that lets US owners of Alexa-powered devices to call its live customer service line by saying, "Alexa, call Audible."

The customer service line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can help audiobook enthusiasts with new audiobook recommendations, exchanges, technical problems and Audible app setup.

A big advantage to the new feature is likely that it's hands-free, providing people with disabilities another option for reaching customer support. The feature is also another way Amazon is tying together its variety services to its voice assistant, which already allows customers to order products from Amazon and play Amazon Music playlists via voice. Amazon also lets customers play their Audible audiobooks through Alexa.