You can now sell your NFL tickets directly to StubHub in seconds

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Perhaps your parents just made a sudden, unplanned visit from out of town, or Bill Lumbergh is making you work Saturdays. Maybe your team is just tanking.

Either way, if you want to sell off your NFL tickets and don't feel like waiting, StubHub is now offering the appropriately named Sell It Now feature. With this service, StubHub will pop up an offer price for your ticket while you're listing it on its site, allowing you to sell directly to the company in a matter of seconds. If you accept, StubHub will buy your ticket and take responsibility for selling it. If you decline, you can simply list the ticket on StubHub on your own.

The ticket marketplace quietly started offering this feature last month and said Wednesday it's now testing it on a handful of NFL games every week. Come next year, the company plans to expand the service to more sports, concerts and plays, Todd Northcutt, StubHub's head of product, said in an interview. StubHub hopes to involve other buyers, too, so it won't be the only one purchasing tickets as part of Sell It Now.

"We see this as the beginnings of a new market," Northcutt said about Sell It Now. "Our goal is to try to make it as easy as possible for consumers to sell their tickets."

Northcutt said the goal of the new program isn't for StubHub to make more money by buying tickets for a little cash and reselling them for more. Instead, he sees the service as a way of strengthening StubHub's position as a go-to destination for both buyers and sellers, which should help it against its many competitors like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and TicketMaster.

Sell It Now is part of a group of new tools StubHub has been developing to make it easier for just about anybody to sell tickets online and, hopefully, avoid leaving money on the table in the process. They are among a bunch of newer features from different online marketplaces to encourage casual users to sell more stuff, like Letgo and eBay prefilling listing information for you, and eBay suggesting trending prices for items. eBay, which owns StubHub, previously offered similar services to Sell It Now that let customers instantly sell their used phones on its site.

In April, StubHub started rolling out Pricing Assistant, which is a toggle you can press to let StubHub set the price of your ticket and automatically change that price as its algorithms see fit. That way, you won't have to constantly monitor how others are pricing their tickets to stay competitive. Also, you'll be able to benefit from StubHub raising your ticket price if you're trying to sell a high-demand ticket or lowering the price if it's just before a show's start time and prices are starting to plummet.

This tool is now available on most major US sports on StubHub and the company plans to add other genres, like plays and concerts, early next year, Northcutt said.

That feature works alongside StubHub's pricing guide, which came out in 2016 and gives you a suggested price range for their tickets, so you don't over- or underprice your tickets.

All these tools, of course, are optional, so if you want to ignore this information and sell those nose-bleed-section, late-December Jets tickets for $10,000, you still can.

"Every seller has different motivations for selling," Northcutt said, "and we want to make sure we have a tool for each one of them."