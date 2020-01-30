You can now report misleading election information on Twitter

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter on Wednesday said it's rolling out a tool that lets users report misleading information on the 2020 US election. People can report content they believe includes false information on where or how to vote or register to vote. They can also call out content that "intends to suppress or intimidate someone from voting," as well as anything claiming a false affiliation with or impersonating a candidate, elected official, political party or government entity.

"This tool has been an important aspect of our efforts to protect the health of the Twitter conversation for elections around the globe, including in India, the UK, and across the EU," the company tweeted.

We’re turning on a tool for key moments of the 2020 US election that enables people to report misleading information about how to participate in an election or other civic event. pic.twitter.com/BxHAiLSWjG — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 30, 2020

Twitter says the tool will be available during "key moments" of the election.