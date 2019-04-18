You can now play YouTube Music on your Google Home for free

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google is expanding your free choices for music on Google Home. The search giant owns YouTube, but while you've been able to access the site's premium music streaming service, you couldn't access the free tier of YouTube Music on your smart speaker until Thursday.

You can now play the ad-supported free tier of YouTube Music on Google Home and the company's other smart speakers like Google Home Mini. YouTube Music Premium costs $10 a month and gets rid of the ads. Along with YouTube Music, Google's smart speakers currently support both the free and premium versions of Pandora, Spotify and Google Play Music.

You can make any of those your default music service, so when you ask to play a song with a voice command, the Google Assistant built into Google Home will search your preferred service first.

The blog post announcing the update specifically mentions smart speakers, so hopefully the change rolls out to smart displays soon. You can play the free tier on smart displays if they're in a group with smart speakers, but not on their own. Starting Thursday, you'll be able to play YouTube Music for free on smart speakers in the US, UK, Australia and a handful of other countries.

Now playing: Watch this: Roav Bolt puts the power of Google Assistant in your...