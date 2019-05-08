You can now play Minecraft Classic in a browser

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Microsoft gave us a taste of Minecraft's augmented reality (AR) future on Monday, but you can get a taste of its early days in your browser right now.

Developer Mojang released Minecraft Classic on Tuesday, bringing the sandbox creation-centric game back to its original form as seen on May 17, 2009.

"You can run Minecraft Classic in your browser and you'll soon see why," Mojang's Tom Stone wrote in a release. "With just 32 blocks to build with, all the original bugs, and an (inter)face only a mother could love, Minecraft 2009 is even more glorious than we remembered!"

Microsoft, which bought Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, teased a Minecraft-flavored take on Pokemon Go for the actual anniversary.

First published at 5:34 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:16 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.