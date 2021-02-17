You can now pay some parking meters directly from Google Maps

Getty

Google Maps will let you pay street parking and transit fares in certain cities directly through the app, Google said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Citing an effort to help people touch less stuff during a pandemic, Google said it's partnered with Passport and ParkMobile to let you pay parking meters from Maps. A "Pay for Parking" button will appear in Maps in areas where the feature is available. The update will also let you buy bus and subway tickets, using Google Pay, when getting transit directions in Maps. And in cities like San Francisco, you can get a digital Clipper Card, which works with the local bus and subway systems, in Maps. Then just tap your phone to the card reader or show your ticket.

Android users in about 400 cities including Los Angeles, New York, Cincinnati and Boston will be able to use the parking feature starting Wednesday. Google plans to bring the capability to iOS in the future. Transit fares will hit Android for about 80 transit agencies around the world in the coming weeks.

