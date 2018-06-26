CNET también está disponible en español.

You can now lock up your Twitter login with a physical security key

Password not enough? You can use a security key for extra peace of mind.

Worried that your Twitter account isn't safe with a password alone? Now you can lock it up with a physical security key.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it supports security keys as a form of login verification.

A security key (like the YubiKey, which Twitter confirms is compatible) is a physical device that can be plugged into your computer or use NFC to communicate with your phone. Once connected it acts as an additional layer of authentication for logins that require extra security. Unless someone has access to the physical key, they won't be able to get into your account.

Other platforms, like Facebook and Firefox, also support security keys. Now that Twitter supports the tech, you can keep your account extra secure.

To set up a security key with your account, you can follow Twitter's step-by-step instructions.

