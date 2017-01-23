You can now get the Surface Pro 4 for $799 if you drop the pen

Microsoft now offers the cheapest configuration of its tablet sans stylus.

Not everyone is wedded to styluses as input devices for tablets. In fact, I'd bet a lot of people would gladly trade the built-in cost of a stylus for a different accessory -- in the case of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, for example, a keyboard. Now Microsoft has sheared $100 US ($799), and AU$450 (AU$899) off the price of its cheapest offering, if you're willing to forgo the stylus. (Bizarrely, in the UK the model with the stylus is on sale for less than the no-pen version -- £609 with stylus and £749 without.)

In the US, that's not quite enough to cover the cost of the optional $130 type cover. It is in Australia, though!

While that lowers the entry price point for the Surface Pro 4, it's a fairly low-end configuration -- 128GB sixth-generation Core M3 with 4GB of RAM -- which you really wouldn't use for many pressure-sensitive creative apps. Windows Ink fans might miss it, though.

