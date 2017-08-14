Enlarge Image Google

Google added more than 20 languages to its speech recognition software Monday, including Georgian, Swahili and Amharic, among others.

According to Google's blog post, Android customers can now dictate (rather than type) in 119 "language varieties" via the Google keyboard, Gboard, Voice Search and the Cloud Speech API. These languages will soon be available through Google's Translate app as well.

Here's the latest list of languages and locales Google has added:

Amharic (Ethiopia)



Armenian (Armenia)



Azerbaijani (Azerbaijani)



Bengali (Bangladesh, India)



English (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania)



Georgian (Georgia)



Gujarati (India)



Javanese (Indonesia)



Kannada (India)



Khmer (Cambodian)



Lao (Laos)



Latvian (Latvia)



Malayalam (India)



Marathi (India)



Nepali (Nepal)



Sinhala (Sri Lanka)



Sundanese (Indonesia)



Swahili (Tanzania, Kenya)



Tamil (India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia)



Telugu (India)



Urdu (Pakistan, India)

Android customers using English-language speech recognition in the US can now also supposedly dictate emojis. Simply say, "smiley face emoji" or "thumbs-up emoji" as part of your dictation and your emoji should appear. Google says it plans to bring this feature to more languages shortly.