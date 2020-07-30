CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Antitrust hearing Apple earnings Facebook CEO saw Instagram as a threat, emails show Emmys 2020 nominations Cuphead on PS4 HEALS Act stimulus bill

You can now buy the Impossible Burger at Walmart

The plant-based burgers are rolling out to roughly 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations across the US.

Listen
- 00:34
Impossible burger 12 ounce packs.

Impossible Burgers are ready to buy at Walmart.

 Brian Cooley/CNET

The Impossible Burger is rolling out to 2,100 Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Market locations across the US starting Thursday, according to a press release from Impossible Foods. The products will be available to buy in 12-ounce packages and will also be available to order through Walmart's pickup and delivery options.

The company first began selling its plant-based meat at grocery stores in September 2019. Impossible Burgers have now expanded to Safeway, Kroger, Trader Joe's and other supermarkets, as well as chain restaurants like Applebees, The Cheesecake Factory and Burger King. And recently, the company launched its own e-commerce site that lets you have Impossible Burgers delivered to your door.

Impossible Foods didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Impossible Burger arrives on doorsteps for the first...
6:10

Read more about Impossible Foods