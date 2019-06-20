You can now buy Star Wars furniture, but it'll cost ya

Kenneth Cobonpue

Who says kids are the only ones who deserve Star Wars furniture? Thanks to designer Kenneth Cobonpue -- who launched his own high-end Star Wars furniture collection in 2018 -- adults can lounge in chairs in the shape of a TIE fighter or Darth Sidious.

The highly detailed Star Wars furniture is now available for the first time this year in the United States at select retailers. Cobonpue's elegant yet geeky furniture is a nod to the Dark Side of Star Wars.

The Imperial TIE Fighter Wings Easy Armchair is modeled after the evil Empire's iconic TIE fighter vehicle. It retails for $2,700 (roughly £2,125, AU$3,899) and comes in either black or white.

The other two chairs pay homage to Darth Vader and his manipulative master Darth Sidious, also known as the evil Emperor Palpatine. The Vader Easy Armchair costs $4,320, while the Sidious Easy Armchair is a bit cheaper at $2,525 (roughly £1,987, AU$3,646).

To go along with the chairs are Imperial TIE fighter Wings end tables at $655 (approx. £515, AU$946) each.

But not all the furniture is meant for Sith Lord appreciation. There's a Chewie Rocking Stool, in honor of the Wookiee best friend to Han Solo, Chewbacca. The rocking stool is made from microfiber and leather and retails for $1,345 (approx. £1,058, AU$1,942).

There's also a lamp made from a crowd of tiny Jedi warriors all holding illuminated LED lightsabers to battle against a Sith lord all in red. Little Jedi Lamp retails between $1,800 (approx. £1,416, AU$2,599) and $2,800 (approx. £2,203, AU$4,042) depending on the size you choose.