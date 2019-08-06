You can now bliss out with Journey, a PlayStation original, on iOS

GameSpot

You can now snag a copy of Journey, once a PlayStation exclusive, on Apple's App Store for just $5, and plunge yourself into the blissfully wordless desert trek, courtesy of Annapurna Interactive. Out Tuesday, thatgamecompany's mobile version offers touch controls for movement, pinging and camera control. It follows a May release of the game on PC through the Epic Games Store.

The meditative darling of game critics, Journey copped a 92% average rating on Metacritic and a rare 10 out of 10 from CNET sister site GameSpot for its gorgeous visuals and soothing soundtrack.

Players guide an unnamed protagonist through sand dunes and into a mountain, while contending with ancient automatons. The game's online functionality lets other players tag along with your trek with not a single word exchanged.

"Journey offers you comfort," writes GameSpot reviewer Kevin VanOrd. "It gives you companionship in a lovely but forsaken world. It gives you reason to dream even when facing loss."