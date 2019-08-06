You can now snag a copy of Journey, once a PlayStation exclusive, on Apple's App Store for just $5, and plunge yourself into the blissfully wordless desert trek, courtesy of Annapurna Interactive. Out Tuesday, thatgamecompany's mobile version offers touch controls for movement, pinging and camera control. It follows a May release of the game on PC through the Epic Games Store.
The meditative darling of game critics, Journey copped a 92% average rating on Metacritic and a rare 10 out of 10 from CNET sister site GameSpot for its gorgeous visuals and soothing soundtrack.
Players guide an unnamed protagonist through sand dunes and into a mountain, while contending with ancient automatons. The game's online functionality lets other players tag along with your trek with not a single word exchanged.
"Journey offers you comfort," writes GameSpot reviewer Kevin VanOrd. "It gives you companionship in a lovely but forsaken world. It gives you reason to dream even when facing loss."
Discuss: You can now bliss out with Journey, a PlayStation original, on iOS
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.