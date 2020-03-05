You can make $1,000 for binge-watching The Office

Getty Images

It sounds like the ultimate dream job. One die-hard fan of The Office will have the opportunity to watch 15 hours (around 45 episodes) of the show in exchange for $1,000. If getting paid to watch copious amounts of TV is your cup of tea, now's your chance to apply for the role.

Dish is launching the binge-watching challenge to celebrate the US version of The Office being around for 15 years.

"Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn't a case of Scott's tots," Dish wrote in the announcement. "When we say we'll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it."

The person chosen for the gig will have nine days to watch 15 hours of content. They'll need to complete a checklist that keeps track of how many common tropes happen in each episode.

"For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes," Dish wrote. "We'll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media."

The winner also gets The Office swag including a "World's Best Boss" mug, Jell-O and a stapler. Additionally, they'll get a Netflix gift card and the "Freedom to complete the 'job' from wherever you please (no need to go into an office to watch The Office)."

Anyone who's interested can apply before March 16 on Dish's site here.