You can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for $680

Is this a smart time to buy a flagship phone? That's up to you, your budget and how you think the planet's future is going to unfold. I'm just the messenger, and the message right now is this: For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phone with US warranty for $800. Pay with your Amazon Prime Visa card and you'll get 15% cash back, bringing your net total down to $680.

That's a full $320 less than you'd have paid just three months ago when the Galaxy S20 debuted -- and more proof that it's always a good idea to wait until after launch before buying a new Samsung phone.

Not sure yet whether this is the right phone for you? Read CNET's Galaxy S20 review to find out. One big complaint was the $1,000 price tag, but this deal certainly softens that blow.

Of course, some would argue that the smart money is on the Galaxy S10, still a flagship phone in every sense of the word, but available for much less. At Back Market, for example, you can get a refurbished unlocked Galaxy S10 in very good condition for $424.99, a price that includes a 12-month warranty.

Whatever way you go, this is definitely the time to consider a cheaper phone plan.

Your thoughts?

This Aukey fast-charging Qi pad is just $6

Any current- or previous-gen phone you buy from Apple or Samsung is going to support wireless charging -- which may not sound like a big deal, but once you get used to it, there's no going back.

And why would you, especially if you can get a wireless charging pad for about the same price as a premium charging cable? To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Aukey LC-C6 10W Qi Wireless Charger is just $5.93 with promo code 98ZBNOWH.

The pad is compatible with all phones that support Qi charging, and can deliver up to 10 watts of power -- though for that you'll need a Samsung fast-charge wall adapter or any adapter that supports QuickCharge 2.0 or 3.0. Either way, there's no AC adapter in the box, so it's BYO USB port to plug this thing into.

A 2-year warranty is icing on the cake. Get one of these for your desk, nightstand or wherever.

