You can get Assassin's Creed 2 for free until Friday

Ubisoft

If you're looking for some nostalgic gaming while you're stuck at home due to the coronavirus epidemic, developer Ubisoft is offering a trip to virtual Renaissance Italy. You can download Assassin's Creed 2 on PC for free until Friday, via Uplay.

Slipping into the robes of charming assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze, you can explore Florence, Venice, Tuscany and Forli.