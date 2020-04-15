If you're looking for some nostalgic gaming while you're stuck at home due to the coronavirus epidemic, developer Ubisoft is offering a trip to virtual Renaissance Italy. You can download Assassin's Creed 2 on PC for free until Friday, via Uplay.
Slipping into the robes of charming assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze, you can explore Florence, Venice, Tuscany and Forli.
Discuss: You can get Assassin's Creed 2 for free until Friday
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.