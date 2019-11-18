You can get an iPad Pro 12.9 for just $345, but there's a catch

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Good morning, fellow cheapskates! I know you're probably suffering from Black Friday fatigue -- I certainly am -- but I hope you'll bear with it. Just as stores rely on Black Friday sales to boost their bottom lines, so does CNET rely on Black Friday news traffic. It helps generate revenue, which in turn helps you get incredible stories like these:

One more housekeeping note: The "spotlight" Cheapskate deal will always be the first item in the Cheapskate newsletter (you do subscribe, right?), meaning it's the place where I'll communicate updates like these. I hope at the very least you'll check that one out every day!

The iPad Pro 12.9 has always been insanely expensive; the current-generation model starts at $949. So check this out: While supplies last (and they won't last long -- I really hope they're not gone by the time you get this), Woot has the refurbished 1st-gen iPad Pro 12.9 for $344.99 -- by far the lowest price I've seen.

Here's the catch: This is a scratch-and-dent item, meaning it might show some wear. A "moderate" amount, according to Woot. Personally, I don't care if the body is a little banged up, and I can even tolerate a screen scuff or two. For what it's worth, the company backs this with a 90-day warranty and 30-day return policy.

This model arrived back in 2015; read CNET's iPad Pro 12.9 review to learn more. It may not have the latest bells and whistles, but it's still a very powerful tablet with a very roomy screen.

Your thoughts?

You've never heard of Trifo Ironpie robo-vacs, but you shouldn't miss this deal

You've probably heard of Roomba robot vacuums, and maybe also Ecovacs and Roborock. But Trifo? That's a new one. And it's not only the brand name that's weird; the vacuums are called Ironpies. Ooookay.

Trifo

Anyway, today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the Trifo Ironpie M6 robot vacuum for $129 and Ironpie M6+ for $149. Shipping normally adds $5, but here's a very rare perk: Cheapskate readers can bag free shipping with promo code cheapskate. These sell at Amazon for $400 and $478, respectively.

The M6 handles hard floors and low-pile carpet; the M6+ includes a water tank for mopping as well. Like other robo-suckers, these are controlled by app. You can set up timers, virtual boundaries and all that good stuff. They have 1800Pa suction power, which I'm told is very good.

But here's where it gets interesting: The Ironpie vacuums also have built-in cameras, complete with live-streaming video to your phone. The camera not only helps with navigation, but also with home security. (How well this actually works, I have no idea.)

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Pro after one week: Can it replace your laptop?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.