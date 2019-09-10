This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.
Those who buy a new iPad, iPhone or Mac will get one year of its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, for free, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the company's iPhone event, Tuesday.
Apple TV Plus launches in Nov.1 and will otherwise cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription. It will be available in more than 100 countries at launch.
