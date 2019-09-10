CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Digital Media

You can get a free year of Apple TV Plus if you buy an iPhone, iPad or Mac

If you pick up one of these devices, you'll get a year of Apple's forthcoming streaming service.

appletvplus.png

Apple TV Plus is offering a free year to those who purchase certain new devices. 

 Screenshot/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Those who buy a new iPad, iPhone or Mac will get one year of its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, for free, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the company's iPhone event, Tuesday.

Apple TV Plus launches in Nov.1 and will otherwise cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription. It will be available in more than 100 countries at launch. 

Now playing: Watch this: Tim Cook reveals launch date and price for Apple TV Plus
1:14

This is a developing story. 

Originally published Sept. 10, 10:40 p.m. PT.
Update, 10:49 a.m. PT: Adds additional context. 

More from the Apple event

Apple Event

Next Article: iPhone 11 rumors: Everything Apple could announce Tuesday