Screenshot/CNET

Apple Event

Those who buy a new iPad, iPhone or Mac will get one year of its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, for free, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the company's iPhone event, Tuesday.

Apple TV Plus launches in Nov.1 and will otherwise cost $4.99 per month for a family subscription. It will be available in more than 100 countries at launch.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Now playing: Watch this: Tim Cook reveals launch date and price for Apple TV Plus

This is a developing story.

Originally published Sept. 10, 10:40 p.m. PT.

Update, 10:49 a.m. PT: Adds additional context.