Vertu

In July, luxury phone maker Vertu closed its doors, entering liquidation and letting go of nearly 200 employees. On Friday the company's museum collection of phones hits the auction block for sale by liquidators.

Vertu was a UK-based company known for its ridiculously luxurious handmade phones, some encrusted in jewels and 18-karat gold and selling for as much as $46,600, like its Clous De Paris Red Gold Signature phone.

Among the lots UK auctioneer G.J. Wisdom and Company is selling is Vertu's archive collection of 105 Vertu phones ranging from prototypes to limited-edition models, some with diamonds and gold on them.

"Included in this lot are various drawings and designs," said Gary Wisdom, the auctioneer handling the sale.

The auction is Friday at 7 p.m. BST, with bids starting at £20,000, which converts to $25,950 or AU$32,900.

