You can finally change that PlayStation account name the 12-year-old you thought was cool

Sony PlayStation 4 owners on Wednesday can finally edit their online IDs with PSN's new name change feature, said Sid Shuman, PSN's director of social media, in a blog post. IDs can be changed on a PS4 or via web browser.

The first time you change your ID is free, subsequent changes are $10. PlayStation Plus members pay $5 to change their ID after the first free one. You can also keep your old ID on display for 30 days in your profile so your friends can find you.

The company noted that games published on or after April 1, 2018 were created to support the new feature. PSN included a list of tested games -- those with no issues, some issues and those with critical issues.

"Do keep in mind that the large majority of most actively played PS4 games support the feature," Shuman said in the blog.

The feature has been something fans have been clamoring for more than a decade. Any time Sony announces a PlayStation event, or teases a patch to PSN, requests for name changes always top the online comments. In October, Sony announced it was starting to test the feature.

Here's how to change your online ID on PlayStation 4:

Go to Settings on your PS4 console. Select Account Management Select Account Information Select Profile Select Online ID and change it Follow on-screen directions to finish the changes

Here's how to change your online ID on web browser:

Sign into your PSN account Select Profile in the menu Select Edit Enter your new online ID Follow the on-screen directions to finish the changes

