You can catch a shiny Ralts in August's Pokemon Go Community Day

Pokemon Go/Screenshot by CNET

In the wake of the villainous Team Rocket's arrival and making trainer battles way more fun in Pokemon Go, developer Niantic revealed the star of its August Community Day. Psychic/Fairy-type Ralts will spawn like crazy in the augmented reality (AR) game between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

You'll also be able to catch a shiny Ralts that's blue where the regular one is green -- Pokemon Go Hub reported shinies will appear in roughly one in 24.5 encounters. And if you evolve any Ralts into final forms Gardevoir or Gallade (this requires a Sinnoh Stone) up to one hour after the event, it'll learn an unrevealed exclusive move.

During the event, any lures set to attract wild Pokemon will last three hours and eggs you start incubating will hatch in a quarter of the time. Note that it won't apply to eggs you have in incubators prior to the event, so don't set things up beforehand.

Right now, you can catch a Straw Hat Pikachu that's spawning as part of a collaboration with One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda to support reconstruction work in his native Kumamoto, Japan, after a 2016 earthquake. That event is going on until next Monday, July 29.

Now playing: Watch this: Nintendo shows latest Pokemon game, Sword and Shield

You can also catch Armored Mewtwo, which has a different look, stats and movepool to regular Mewtwo, in raids until July 31.

If the main series Pokemon games are more your thing, Sword and Shield will hit Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.

First published at 4:20 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:45 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.