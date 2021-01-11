You can buy Ring Fit Adventure for your Switch and save $10 in the process

Nintendo

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a workout game that combines fantasy-world combat with Pilates-style exercises using a big wheel-shaped controller. It was an instant hit when it debuted last year, and then promptly disappeared from Amazon (and everywhere else) as the coronavirus pandemic surged around the world. In a story familiar to anyone trying to nab a PS5 or Xbox Series X right now, third-party sellers jacked up the price on the Ring Fit to unreal levels. Well, it's back: You can now grab the on Amazon -- not only is it in stock, but it's $10 off, which is the lowest price since last fall.

In addition to the high-intensity adventure game exercises that Ring Fit Adventure offers, the game recieved a free upgrade back in March: a rhythm-based music workout minigame that's set to the soundtrack of a bunch of Nintendo games. There are 17 songs in all, including themes from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

Essentially, it's like getting a Nintendo-themed version of Beat Saber thrown in for free. CNET's Bridget Carey loves the short, intense workouts she gets from the game -- read about her experience with Ring Fit Adventure.

Now playing: Watch this: How Ring Fit Adventure rhythm dance game is the workout...

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.