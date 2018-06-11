You can buy Intel's retro Core i7-8086 processor online, if you act fast

Claire Reilly/CNET

Didn't win one of Intel's limited-edition Core i7-8086K chips during the sweepstakes? You can buy one now on Amazon or Newegg for $425, but only while supplies last.

Intel announced the limited edition retro-inspired Core i7-8086K processor at Computex on June 6. The special chip is an homage to the original 8086 processor released 40 years ago. Even though it's a throwback, it's the first Intel processor to reach turbo up to 5.0GHz on a single core, right out of the box, which could give it impressive performance in some applications.

Intel gave away 8,086 of the processors, but until now the only way to get one was through Intel's sweepstakes. So if you didn't win, here's your chance to buy one online. We're not sure how many were made in total, though -- we're asking Intel now.