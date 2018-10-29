You can buy Blue Apron meals online without a subscription

Jet

If you've ever been curious about Blue Apron and its DIY meal kits, now may be a good chance to test it without committing to a subscription.

On Monday, online retailer Jet.com announced its partnership with Blue Apron. Jet will offer Blue Apron's meal kits online on a per meal basis, so you can order them one at a time or in multiples. Best of all, you don't need a Blue Apron subscription.

Jet is the first e-retailer to offer Blue Apron meal kits online. However, you can buy the meal kits in-person at certain grocery stores.

Right now Jet only delivers Blue Apron meals to most of New York City, Jersey City and Hoboken through Jet's City Grocery offering. But it's able to do same-day and next-day delivery.

Some examples of Jet-offered Blue Apron meals include:

Seared Steaks & Peperonata with Fregola Sarda Pasta & Grana Padano Cheese (2 servings, 28 oz) $22.99

Dukkah-Spiced Beef & Couscous with Tahini-Dressed Broccoli (2 servings, 41 oz.) $20.99

Togarashi Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Slaw & Jasmine Rice (2 servings, 32 oz.) $18.99

Italian Farro Bowl with Roasted Vegetables & Mozzarella (2 servings, 32 oz.) $16.99

A standard two-person Blue Apron shipment costs $60 for three meals with two servings each (shipping included), which is about the same per serving price as Jet's offerings. Blue Apron also offers family meals with four servings each and come in shipments with 2-4 meals. These family meals tend to cost less per serving, but you have to commit to larger weekly shipments. Jet's plan gives you the freedom to order whatever and whenever, without a subscription.