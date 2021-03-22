You can buy an at-home COVID-19 test via DoorDash

Angela Lang/CNET

DoorDash, the food delivery service, can now bring a COVID-19 home test to your door in addition to your dinner or groceries. Through its partnership with Vault Health and Everlywell, customers can get two virus home collection kits on demand, according to a DoorDash blog post.

Vault Health's kit is a "remotely-supervised video saliva sample collection with a Vault medical practitioner" that works for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. The kit qualifies for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app or through Vault Health's website.

Everlywell's kit is a lower nasal swab and works for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. The kit also qualifies for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app and can be found at DoorMart locations.

"As many as 30 percent of people skip doctor's appointments because they don't have a reliable way of getting there," Dr. Marisa Cruz, head of clinical affairs at Everlywell, said in the post. Cruz added that she hopes the on-demand test delivery with quick turnaround will be a step forward for public health.

The kits -- $119 for Vault Health's kit or $109 for Everlywell's kit -- are available from US DoorDash DashMart locations in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix. More cities will be added in the coming months. The kits may also qualify for reimbursement with health care insurance