You can buy a model Blue Origin rocket that flies 400 feet in the air

Estes Industries

Model rocket manufacturer Estes Industries is launching a 1/66th scale model of the Blue Origin New Shepard launch vehicle for $70 on November 1, and it's available for pre-order now.

The rocket, which the company says will launch as high as 400 feet, will deploy a parachute at the height of its flight and float back to the earth's surface.

"Like the Blue Origin New Shepard," the listing reads, "you can fly the Estes New Shepard again and again."

The $70 price tag won't bag you everything you need to lift off, though. In addition, you'll need a launch pad ($30), engines ($48 for a bulk pack), starters ($6), recovery wadding ($5.49) and batteries -- bringing the total price of staging your own Blue Origin model flight closer to $150 or more.