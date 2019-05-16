SanDisk is letting you put 1TB of data on a card the size of a fingernail.
The company's massive-but-small Extreme microSD UHS-I Card is now available for $450, months after being revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC).
The listing, previously reported by Tom's Guide, notes read speeds up to 90MB/s and write speeds up to 60MB/s, which is a little slower than being the world's fastest flash memory option it unveiled at MWC.
You could also opt for a 512GB version that's $200, or a 400GB one that's on sale for $90.
It suggests you use them for storing loads 4K video from your Android phone or GoPro camera, but also consider the eye-watering number of custom-made Super Mario Marker 2 courses it could hold after the Nintendo Switch game drops on June 28.
SanDisk also has a listing for an even faster version, with read speeds up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, but this doesn't have any release date. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
First published at 4:45 a.m. PT.
Updated at 5:15 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Discuss: You can buy a 1TB microSD card now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.