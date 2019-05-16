You can buy a 1TB microSD card now

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

SanDisk is letting you put 1TB of data on a card the size of a fingernail.

The company's massive-but-small Extreme microSD UHS-I Card is now available for $450, months after being revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The listing, previously reported by Tom's Guide, notes read speeds up to 90MB/s and write speeds up to 60MB/s, which is a little slower than being the world's fastest flash memory option it unveiled at MWC.

You could also opt for a 512GB version that's $200, or a 400GB one that's on sale for $90.

It suggests you use them for storing loads 4K video from your Android phone or GoPro camera, but also consider the eye-watering number of custom-made Super Mario Marker 2 courses it could hold after the Nintendo Switch game drops on June 28.

SanDisk also has a listing for an even faster version, with read speeds up to 170MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, but this doesn't have any release date. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 4:45 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:15 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.