Thumbs up! These smart gloves translate sign language to text

If you've played Wii, HTC Vive or (yeah, I'll say it) Just Dance, you're no stranger to seeing your movements rendered in 3D animation.
But what if this gesture-recognition technology could be used to break down communication barriers and isolation within the deaf community?
A new set of smart gloves is promising just that, by translating finger and hand movements into text, allowing deaf people to easily communicate with strangers through a simple smartphone app.
Developed by Taiwanese company Yingmi Tech and shown off at Computex in Taipei this week, the gloves features sensors in the fingers as well as a gyroscope and accelerometer in a unit on the wrist. The sensors transmit finger and hand movements via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, translating gestures to text.
Wearing the gloves, it's pretty easy to see how this kind of tech could have a profound impact on daily life for people who are deaf or experience hearing loss.
Sadly, my Australian sign language was no help when I demo'd the gloves at Computex -- they'd been programmed for Chinese sign language. Still, Yingmi says its technology has far-reaching applications, and it's working with other developers to expand the use cases.
Who knows -- in the future, I could write out this whole story in sign language.
