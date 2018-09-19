Yet another report shows diversity in tech is slow to change

Franziska & Tom Werner / Getty Images

If you keep up with data surrounding diversity in the tech industry, you'd be forgiven for occasionally getting déjà vu.

A new report out Wednesday adds another stack of stats to a pile that paints a picture of tech that's pretty familiar. Progress is slow. Women of color are under represented. Men in the industry often don't see a problem.

The Top Companies for Women Technologists report comes from AnitaB.org, an organization that works for the advancement of women in computing, and publishes the data every year ahead of its Grace Hopper Celebration conference.

AnitaB.org evaluated 80 companies, and found women hold about 24 percent of technical roles. That's roughly a 1 percent increase from last year. The report also noted that could represent thousands of women, even if the percentage sounds pretty meager.

When it comes to women of color, 5.5 percent are black, 4.9 percent are Hispanic, 2 percent are multicultural, .3 percent are Native American, and .2 percent are Pacific Islander. In the majority, white women come in at 45.2 percent and Asian women at 39.5 percent.

The report comes at a time when the industry has been tracking its progress for several years, but not necessarily seeing significant results-- even as large tech firms roll out diversity initiatives and try to revamp their recruitment and retention practices.

In terms of women at the executive level, representation actually rose to 18.5 percent from 16.4 percent in 2017.

Meanwhile, when asked if men and women have equal opportunities, 74.8 percent of men said they did, compared to 59.5 percent of women.

Fifteen companies made the list for highest representation of women technologists. Nine of them are actually tech companies including Google, Airbnb, ThoughtWorks, XO Group, Ultimate Software, Accenture, Google, IBM, and SAP. The top ten best companies for women technologists will be announced at the Grace Hopper Celebration on Sept. 26.