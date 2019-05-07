Yes, you can already preorder Avengers: Endgame on Amazon

Amazon/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

Avengers: Endgame continues to slay global box office records, racking up more than $2 billion in ticket sales in record time. Released in theaters April 25, it seems slated to live on the big screen for many weeks to come, and no home video release has been announced. But that hasn't stopped Amazon from letting you preorder the streaming version right now.

The preorder price -- with bonus features -- is $19.99 for the HD version, putting it in the same general price range as the other Marvel movies. The movie is also expected to be available on the Disney Plus streaming service at some point after it debuts in November.

No release date for Endgame has been provided, but its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, was released digitally on July 31, 2018 after a similar late April theatrical release last year.

